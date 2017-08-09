Alabama mother of 3 makes splash with ‘back to school’ photo

BEULAH, Ala. (WATE) – A mother in Alabama is making headlines for her creative back to school photo.

Jena Willingham shared a photo of her kids standing at the end of the pool looking glum while she sat in a floating chair holding a mimosa. Willingham said this year was the first time in 11 years all three of her children were going back to school.

“My photo was inspired by me telling my kids on the first day of school I was having a pool day, because they had been driving me crazy arguing all summer,” she explained to Yahoo News. “They fight over anything from the TV to who sits where in the car to who uses the charger first since, they always seem to lose theirs.”

The photo, which was shared more than 16,000 times, boosted her to celebrity status. She said she had calls from People magazine, US Weekly and the Today Show. Fans called it incredible, amazing and the best back to school picture they’ve seen.

Willingham said she was surprised by the outpouring of support.