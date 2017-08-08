Andersonville woman indicted in husband’s death

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Shannon Smith

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a woman in Andersonville woman on murder charges.

Shannon Smith, 44, is accused of shooting her husband, Timothy Ray Smith. Timothy Smith was found dead in the driveway of his home in the 900 block of Highway 61 West on July 23.

The Union County Sheriff’s office said they believe Shannon Smith shot and killed her husband. She faces charges for second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Smith is being held at the Union County Jail on a $250,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for August 28.

