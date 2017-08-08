Vols senior tight end Ethan Wolf working to reach new heights

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Whoever Tennessee settles on at quarterback, it’s obvious the Vols will need to find some pass catchers to complement their aerial game.

Though he’s never had more than 23 receptions in a season, there’s confidence that senior tight end Ethan Wolf can be one of those guys. Wolf addressed a lack of physicality in the off-season, bulking up and adding roughly 15 pounds of muscle to his frame.

“I’m confident. 100 percent. I have to be. It’s do or die now. I’ve learned a lot of things here, and between the things I’ve learned over the last few years and then the hard work we all put in this off season, it’s going to really transform my game and that I’m gonna be a different player this year that can really send me to where I want to be.”

It can’t hurt that new offensive coordinator Larry Scott was the tight ends coach

last year. Wolf’s put himself in position to take advantage of that, but we’ll have to see how it plays out on the field.