The Beck honors Eighth of August with events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Many people in East Tennessee will honor the Eighth of August Tuesday. The day marks when Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves in Tennessee in 1863.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host an event at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a red-carpet, documentary showing and discussion.

“The Uncomfortable Truth” discusses film producer Loki Mulholland’s discovery of his family’s past of owning slaves. The producer is the son of civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland. Freedom Rider Luvaghn Brown also shares his history with racism in the film.

Tickets are $50 for the private VIP reception and $10 for general admission.

The reception will be at 4 p.m. The documentary starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a Libation Ceremony at the Historic Freedmen’s Cemetery near Knoxville College. The service will give tribute to former slaves who were buried at the site. The event will be at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a jubilee at Chilhowee Park. “The Voice” winner Chris Blue will perform at the festival.

