Tennessee releases maps of IMPROVE Act projects based on legislative districts

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(AP)

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability has released maps showing where road and bridge projects identified in the IMPROVE Act will take place across each state legislator’s district.

The act raised taxes on gas and diesel fuel while lowering the tax on groceries, the Hall income tax and franchise and excise taxes.

Previous story: IMPROVE Act paves way for 2 projects on Alcoa Highway

A total of 962 road and bridge projects were identified in the act, totaling 1,300 miles and an estimated cost of $10.5 billion. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates it will take about 14 years to get all the projects under contract.

More online:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s