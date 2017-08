ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A hospital that has been closed for over a year is just a few hours away from reopening.

Scott County’s Big South Fork Medical Center will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. The hospital first closed in 2012.

It was picked up by Pioneer and closed again in July 2016 when the company declared bankruptcy.

Rennova Health closed on the sale back in January.

There will be a celebration Tuesday morning starting with a prayer service at 7:30 a.m. The celebration is open to the public.