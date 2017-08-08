Nashville airport to offer direct flights to London beginning in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport will begin to offer direct flights to London’s Heathrow airport beginning in May 2018.

The British Airways flights were announced during a joint press conference with Governor Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. The brand new flight will be operated with a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The new fuel-efficient aircraft boasts smooth ride technology which reduces the effects of turbulence, along with cabin air that is less dry, helping to minimize jet lag and making for a more comfortable journey, according to a British Airways press release.

Today, we announced a direct flight between Nashville/London. Proud TN is an international business & tourism destination. #BAlovesNashville pic.twitter.com/dTT3Bnrt15 — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) August 8, 2017