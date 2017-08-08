Massive LEGO Henley Street Bridge to appear at Knoxville fan expo

Related Coverage Lego convention in Knoxville this August

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Henley Street Bridge is a pivotal part of the Knoxville skyline.

Knoxville LEGO builders will debut their massive recreation of the Henley Street Bridge at the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo at the Knoxville Convention Center on August 26-27. The display is a group project of the Tennessee Valley LEGO Club and will be featured with a host of other massive LEGO displays at the show.

The Tennessee Valley LEGO Club said they began the project to celebrate the completion of renovations to the actual Henley Street Bridge. Over 300 hours were invited in the design of the model beginning in the summer of 2014. Construction began in July of 2017 and required 250 man-hours to complete.

The finished display is 20 feet long and 3 feet high. It includes over 320 unique parts and over 72,000 LEGO bricks.

The LEGO “water” alone consists of 20,000 dark blue LEGO tiles, which is currently double the worldwide supply available for sale. The group said it took over two and a half years to acquire all the necessary pieces.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo in Knoxville is a national LEGO event. Organizers say the event will have professional LEGO artists from around the world, building zones and LEGO merchants.

Visit brickuniverse.com for more information on the event.