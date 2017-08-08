Knoxville ranked 23rd best place to retire in US

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville is one of the most popular places in the United States to retire, according to a new study.

The Zumper real estate app put out its list of the best places in the country to retire. Knoxville came in as the 23rd best metro area, earning an overall grade of B+.

One of the main reasons is that the city scored high in the retiree population category, which means it has a high percentage of overall population that is age 65 or older.

The top metro area on the list is Tuscon, Arizona.

