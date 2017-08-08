Knoxville couple drowns while pulling boat from lake in Middle Tennessee

SILVER POINT, Tenn. (WATE) – A man and woman drowned Monday while trying to pull their boat from the water near Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County.

The couple was identified as Charlotte Welch, 83, and Lendon Welch, 84, of Knoxville. Tennessee Highway Patrol said the couple was pulled back into the water along with their vehicle and trailer at around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said when officers arrived they noticed the top of the couple’s 2000 Toyota Tacoma in the water with a boat floating above and behind the vehicle. Officers said the man and woman were discovered floating in the lake and taken in an ambulance.

When the wrecker pulled the vehicle out of the lake, Tennessee Highway Patrol said the vehicle’s transmission was identified to be in the reverse position. Also, the vehicle’s emergency brake had been partially applied. Officers said the boat was secured in the front to the trailer by the strap.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating.