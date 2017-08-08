Greene County Fair to open rides after extra inspections

Related Coverage Greene County Fair begins; inspectors checking rides as they arrive

Fair officials will give a press conference Tuesday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at 1 p.m.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A year after a tragic accident, the Greene County Fair will open rides Tuesday.

Three children fell more than 35 feet from a Ferris wheel in 2016. The fall caused one child to have a traumatic brain injury.

Inspectors said the accident was caused by a mechanical failure, specifically worn rivets that allowed the gondola in which the girls were riding to get caught on another gondola and tip over.

This year, the fair performed extra inspections on rides to prevent another accident.

The Tennessee Department of Labor Workforce Development and the Greene County Fair Board will talk about changes to ensure the safety of all attendees at 1 p.m.

