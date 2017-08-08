East Tennessee U.S. District Attorney’s office to take part in national opioid fraud, abuse unit

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee will announce Tuesday it has been one of 12 districts chosen to take part in the newly formed Department of Justice Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

The aim of the unit is to help combat the opioid crisis many families across America are battling.

A news conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to provide more details about the partnership. Federal, state and local law enforcement representatives will also be in attendance.

