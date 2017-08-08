WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream a news conference about the partnership beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Click here to watch from the WATE 6 On Your Side News App.



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee will announce Tuesday it has been one of 12 districts chosen to take part in the newly formed Department of Justice Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

The aim of the unit is to help combat the opioid crisis many families across America are battling.

A news conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to provide more details about the partnership. Federal, state and local law enforcement representatives will also be in attendance.