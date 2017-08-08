East Tennessee Children’s Hospital reports rise of mosquito-borne encephalitis cases

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Officials at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital say they’ve seen a big rise in the number of patients diagnosed with La Crosse encephalitis, a mosquito-borne illness that can lead to seizures, coma or even death in some extreme cases.

The viral infection is the most common cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States. Dr. Lori Patterson, an infection disease physician at ETCH, says the United States reports an average of 80 to 100 cases of La Crosse per year, about a dozen of which are in Tennessee.

ETCH has treated seven children with La Crosse in just the last four weeks.

Symptoms of encephalitis, an irritation of the brain, include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and disorientation. Severe cases may lead to seizures, coma or death. The virus most often affects children under 16.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been reported in Tennessee and cases of La Crosse have been on the rise statewide.

ETCH says parents can help avoid mosquito bites by putting insect repellent on their children before going outside and dressing them in long sleeves and long pants. Standing water can be a place where mosquitoes breed.

Other recommendations:

Get rid of old tires, tin cans, buckets, or any water-holding containers



Fill in or drain any low places in the yard or driveway; keep drains, ditches, and culverts clean of weeds and trash so water will drain properly.

Cover trash containers.

Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets.

Empty wading pools at least once a week or more. Better yet, empty and store in between uses. Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for while on vacation.

Fill in tree rot holes and hollow stumps that hold water with sand or concrete.

Change water in bird baths, plant pots or drip trays at least once a week or more.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well trimmed around the house.

Clean out guttering so water drains properly.

Treat bird baths, ornamental pools and plant saucers with mosquito dunks. These are available at most local hardware stores and contain bacteria which is harmless to people and pets but kills mosquito larvae.