Early voting in Knoxville primary election begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Early voting in Knoxville’s primary election begins Wednesday with an unprecedented number of candidates running for City Council.
Thirty candidates are running to fill five of the nine seats on the council. All early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekday and 11 a.m. to 5 pm. on Saturdays through August 24.
More online: Sample ballot
Early voting locations:
- City-County Building
Small Assembly Room
400 Main Street
(This location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19)
- Downtown West
1645 Downtown West Boulevard, Unit 34
- Love Kitchen
2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
- New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Lane
- Cecil Webb Recreation Center
923 Baker Avenue
More online: Learn more about the candidates
Primary election day is August 29. The general election is on November 7.