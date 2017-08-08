Early voting in Knoxville primary election begins Wednesday

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Early voting in Knoxville’s primary election begins Wednesday with an unprecedented number of candidates running for City Council.

Thirty candidates are running to fill five of the nine seats on the council. All early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekday and 11 a.m. to 5 pm. on Saturdays through August 24.

More online: Sample ballot

Early voting locations:

  • City-County Building
    Small Assembly Room
    400 Main Street
    (This location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19)
  • Downtown West
    1645 Downtown West Boulevard, Unit 34
  • Love Kitchen
    2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
  • New Harvest Park
    4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Cecil Webb Recreation Center
    923 Baker Avenue

More online: Learn more about the candidates

Primary election day is August 29. The general election is on November 7.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s