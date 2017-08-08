Early voting in Knoxville primary election begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Early voting in Knoxville’s primary election begins Wednesday with an unprecedented number of candidates running for City Council.

Thirty candidates are running to fill five of the nine seats on the council. All early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekday and 11 a.m. to 5 pm. on Saturdays through August 24.

More online: Sample ballot

Early voting locations:

City-County Building

Small Assembly Room

400 Main Street

(This location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19)

More online: Learn more about the candidates

Primary election day is August 29. The general election is on November 7.