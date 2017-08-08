Country music star Glen Campbell dies in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Country music star Glen Campbell has died in Nashville after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Campbell’s website posted Tuesday afternoon he had died at the age of 81.
TMZ reports that a source close to the family told them Campbell died Tuesday around 10 a.m. at a facility for Alzheimer’s patients.
Previous story: Wife: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar
Campbell’s wife told The Tennessean earlier this year the disease had robbed him of the ability to play the guitar. The Grammy-winning musician was known for such hits as “Rhinestone Cowboy,” ”Wichita Lineman” and “Southern Nights.”
He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011 and went on a world tour shortly thereafter. Campbell was placed in a long term care facility in 2014.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but the family says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through their CareLiving.org donation page.
After the news of Campbell’s death, tributes have been flowing on social media. Dolly Parton tweeted a video in which she said he was one of the greatest voices of all time.