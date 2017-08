SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Claiborne County man was arrested after a fatal shooting Monday.

The shooting happened near 834 Leach-Medley Road in Speedwell around 6:12 p.m.

Investigators say Hank Austin Williams, 47, and Zachary Scott Dick, 53, had an argument over property. Disk’s body was found at the scene by deputies.

According to the report, Williams shot Disk with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Williams is being held at the Claiborne County Jail and faces charges for homicide.