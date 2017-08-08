Channing Tatum visits Kentucky State Troopers

Related Coverage Channing Tatum coming to Knoxville for benefit film screening

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — Before coming to Knoxville for a benefit, actor Channing Tatum made a stop in Harlan, Kentucky.

Tatum visited Kentucky State Troopers to learn about the “Shop with a Trooper” project and other initiatives.

The star will be in Knoxville Wednesday for the screening of his upcoming movie “Logan Lucky” at the Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18. The screening will benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

Related: Channing Tatum coming to Knoxville for benefit film screening