Channing Tatum visits Kentucky State Troopers

(Photo: Kentucky State Police)

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — Before coming to Knoxville for a benefit, actor Channing Tatum made a stop in Harlan, Kentucky.

Tatum visited Kentucky State Troopers to learn about the “Shop with a Trooper” project and other initiatives.

The star will be in Knoxville Wednesday for the screening of his upcoming movie “Logan Lucky” at the Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18. The screening will benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

(Photo: Kentucky State Police)

 

