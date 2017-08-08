Arrowmont to build new dormitory

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Courtesy: Bill May)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new dormitory.

The new dorm will replace Hughes Hall and Wildwing which were destroyed in the Gatlinburg wildfire.

Hughes Hall, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts

The dorm will be four stories, have a screen porch and gathering place, 42 private room with private baths, a kitchen and elevator.

Arrowmont says there will be a new entrance will be on Baskins Creek Bypass. The current entrance on Parkway will be closed to pedestrian and commercial traffic.

The groundbreaking will be at 10:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s