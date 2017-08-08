Arrowmont to build new dormitory

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new dormitory.

The new dorm will replace Hughes Hall and Wildwing which were destroyed in the Gatlinburg wildfire.

The dorm will be four stories, have a screen porch and gathering place, 42 private room with private baths, a kitchen and elevator.

Arrowmont says there will be a new entrance will be on Baskins Creek Bypass. The current entrance on Parkway will be closed to pedestrian and commercial traffic.

The groundbreaking will be at 10:30 a.m.