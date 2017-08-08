5 golden rules to avoid scams

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — There are some “golden rules” to follow so you’re not a victim of a scam.

There’s only one kind of testimonial worth believing — the kind that comes from people you both personally know and totally trust. Strangers you see on TV or online — be skeptical.From a friend who shows and tells you about a product — you may learn a lot about it. Don’t believe your eyes. Anyone willing to rip you off is willing to create fake checks, letters or anything else to support their sales pitch. They create fake checks by using photo editing software.Cashing a real looking check then sending them money for fees you have to pay is a bad decision. Multi-level marketing meetings where the speaker holds up a check for some ungodly amount of money — be skeptical. One of the most universal components of any scam is that the results are “guaranteed, or your money back!” Guarantees only carry weight, if you know and trust the company behind them. If a major retailer or company that is a household name offers a written guarantee — you might believe them, but if some guy on an infomercial, or unknown website, offers you a money-back guarantee, it’s totally meaningless.When they don’t refund your money, what are you going to do, take them to court? Read the fine print Virtually every deal that goes south is the result of people listening to the sales pitch without reading the fine print. If you were unaware that your mortgage payment would go up after three years, your credit card interest could jump from 9 percent to 29 percent, or that mutual fund was risky — you didn’t read the fine print.It’s a salesman’s job is to sell “sizzle.” It’s the fine print’s job to offer the “steak.” If you don’t understand the fine print, find someone who does. Don’t be hasty. The easiest way to steal someone’s money is to force them into a quick decision.The only people who can wisely make snap decisions regarding a purchase are those who are experts at what they’re buying. You may be an expert at buying groceries or car products, but if you’re not an expert at what’s being sold, then, slow down. The time spent on a decision should correlate to its potential ramifications. Avoiding being scammed is simple, but it’s not easy because we are programmed to trust people and to hope for the best.

Deprogramming takes time, but now is as good a time as any to start the process.