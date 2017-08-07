Texas boy gets spotlight for ‘Let It Go’ performance

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KELO) – An 11-year-old boy jumped at the opportunity to perform at a recent Idina Menzel concert in Texas.

The singer picked Luke Chacko to sing a few lines, but was surprised when he belted out one of her biggest hits, “Let It Go” from the Frozen movie soundtrack.

As he explained in an interview with WFAA-TV, Chacko picked the song despite being the only boy on the stage.

“I know boys don’t like ‘Let It Go’ because it’s a girl’s song,” Chacko said. “But songs are for everyone. It’s music, it’s art.”