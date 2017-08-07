Republican candidates for Tennessee governor explain how they plan to distinguish themselves

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Voters will have many opportunities to size up the candidates for governor when they are all together.

For the first time over the weekend, four of the five Republican candidates for governor stood together on the same stag at a fundraiser for State Senator Jack Johnson on Sunday. Candidates talked about how they planned to distinguish themselves.

Mae Beavers cited her long voting record in the Tennessee House and Senate.

“I will put my conservative voting record against anyone who is running and I think I have the record to back up what I am saying,” said Beavers.

Diane Black took a similar stand, adding her years in Washington.

“I think I distinguish myself from my past experience in both the House, the State House, the State Senate and now in Congress that I am a fighter and I get things done,” said Black.

Beth Harwell focuses on her more than six years as speaker of the Tennessee House.

“We are doing well financially, we have fastest improving test scores for our children, so I hope I have been a large part of the good things that have been happening,” said Harwell. “I don’t have to talk about it. I have been doing it.”

Franklin businessman Bill Lee will drive a tractor across the state focusing on rural issues while telling his personal story.

“I really just like to share with people who I am what motivates me, what I believe in and my heart for Tennessee and what it can become,” said Lee.

Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd was not at Sunday’s event, but he is literally running across the state. Democrats, Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and Representative Craig Fitzhugh, have also announced they wil join the race for Governor of Tennessee.