LANIER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person died in a motorcycle crash in Blount County Wednesday.

Investigators say Abdoulaye Kinder was riding a 2007 Honda 999 motorcycle on northbound US Highway 129, also known as the Dragon, around 9:57 a.m.

Kinder ran off the left side of the roadway and fell down a steep embankment near mile marker 8, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Kinder was from North Brunswick, New Jersey.