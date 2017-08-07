Knoxville mom transforms into fitness expert

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many are eight months into that New Year’s resolution to get in shape and shed a few pounds. It can be extremely hard if you are juggling a family and career, but not impossible.

One Knoxville mom went on a journey to rediscovering herself and making a commitment to focus on her body. Stephanie Chunn is in her happy place working out and devoting apart of her day to herself. This wasn’t always the norm.

“Ten years ago I was a fresh mom. My son was still young and I was busy doing work as a hair stylist and I was dedicated to being a mom and a wife. Then I just realized that I would no longer blame my son on the extra weight that I was carrying. So that was my ‘aha’ moment,” says Chunn.

She started walking in her neighborhood and that habit turned into some serious commitment to going to the gym. The payoff was clear once she started making fitness fit into her day.

“Busy, but I take the time for me. Everyone isn’t a morning person but I am up at 4:15 in the morning. I get my work out done and out the way, so I still have time for my family in the evening and I can go to work and get my day done,” she said.

Now she is lean and strong and ready to give the gift of health and confidence to others who struggle. One year ago this month she became a certified personal trainer.

“Honestly because of the way I knew I felt and I knew I wasn’t the only one, I wanted to help others and encourage others to feel better and to reach the goals that they desire.”

Her one-on-one lessons have heart because she understands what it’s like to be on the other side of the scale.

“It’s been fun. I typically gravitate back to the weight that I had the previous week and she’s like, ‘Uh-uh Jalonda, pick it up another level,’ and I am accepting of that,” says client Jalonda Thompson.

Now, Chunn is checking off an item on her bucket list, fulfilling a dream to compete in a body competition.

“I’ve wanted to do this for some time and they [her husband and son] are both proud that I have taken on the charge and I’m going to take the stage this weekend. They are surprised but actually happy for me as well,” says Chunn.

And she did it, showing off all that hard work and commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Now that a new and improved Stephanie Chunn is here, she doesn’t see herself going back.

“Nah, ’cause I really enjoy where I am now. Plus, I don’t want to have to redo the wardrobe thing,” she said with a laugh. “This is my happy space. It truly is.”