Knoxville church to host 10th annual Irish Fest on the Hill

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Knoxville is hosting the 10th Annual Irish Fest on the Hill this year.

The event includes authentic Irish food, music, Irish brews, tours of the historic church, dancing and more. Musical acts include Red Haired Mary, Knoxville Pipe and Drums, Jeff Nelson, Nancy Brennan Strange and the Tom Billies, Four Leaf Peat, Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club, Goof Thymes Ceilidh Band, and Irish Session.

It runs on August 12 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the church. Admission is $5 at the door, but you’re welcome to bring kids and pets for free.

More online: Irish Fest on the Hill

