Knox County students start a new school year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Students in Knox County went back to school Monday for a new academic year.

Amerhest Elementary gave students a warm welcome on a cool and soggy morning. Fifth grader Chloe Moses said she is looking forward to starting a new year.

“I’m going to be one of the oldest kids in the school!” she said.

All 89 Knox County schools were back in session Monday. It was a half day to help them transition from summer break. Students will start their first full day of school on Tuesday.

Faculty at Amherst said it was all about the atmosphere as parents dropped their kids off. Teachers decorated the school inside and out trying to get students excited for the first day.

With the kids back in school, that means buses are back on the roads. Around 350 buses will be traveling 20,000 miles through Knox County every day.

“It will be slow around schools for a while, but once everyone gets acclimated to what the expectations are, it’ll really smooth out and work well,” said Russ Oaks, Knox County Schools COO.

All of the buses have new GPS technology on board to help the school system keep track of the kids. Later this fall, families will be able to use the new GPS to track the buses.

“We need to be able to look at it and see where they are and it also helps us go back when there are concerns about the operation of the bus to go back and look at the data that we have,” Oaks said.