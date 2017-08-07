Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman in possibly unsafe situation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a 19-year-old who was reported missing.

Twyla Elaine Smothers was last seen leaving her apartment in Nature Trails Boulevard with a man on August 3 at around 9:00 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. She was last in contact with her family on August 4 at around 10:30 p.m.

Smothers is described as a white female, 5’5”, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. The male she left with was wearing a ball cap and possibly goes by the name “Jose.” He was driving a 2000s model light tan or brown 4-door vehicle, possibly a Saturn or Kia, with a spoiler on the trunk.

The sheriff’s office said Smothers may be possibly be in an unsafe situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.