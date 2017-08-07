Kingston police officer injured in hit-and-run

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kingston Police Department is asking for prayers for one of their officers that was hit Sunday night during a traffic stop.

Sergeant Jerry Singleton was injured while conducting a traffic stop on a truck pulling a car hauler, according to Kingston police. Police said Sgt. Singleton was standing next to the driver’s side door, when the driver drove off and the car hauler ran over Sgt. Singleton. Sgt. Singleton was taken to University of Tennessee Medical and is awaing surgery due to knee injuries, according to police.

A suspect in the hit-and-run, Henry Nicholas Brown, was later arrested. He was charged with assault involving a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, evading arrest, violation of probation/parole and driving on a revoked or suspended license.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwood Police, Kingston Fire Department and Roane County EMS for assisting the City of Kingston during the incident.