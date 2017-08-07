Haslam announces $10K reward in murder of Memphis toddler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the person responsible for a Memphis toddler’s murder.

Governor Bill Haslam announced the reward Monday, saying the state “wants whoever is responsible for this tragic crime to be brought to justice.”

Laylah Washington, 2, was riding inside a car with her mother on June 11 when they were shot by someone in an approaching car on Kirby Road near Raines Road in Memphis. Laylah was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where she died.

“No tips are too small, and we ask anyone who may have witnessed anything near the crime scene or with any knowledge of the case to come forward,” Gov. Haslam said.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.