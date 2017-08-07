Greene County Fair begins; inspectors checking rides as they arrive

Related Coverage Extra inspections to be performed on rides at Greene County Fair

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – Monday kicks off the first day of the Greene County Fair, but rides will not be operating until Tuesday.

At last year’s fair, three girls fell about 40 feet from a Ferris wheel. Because of that, extra inspections will be done this year.

Alexis Galvan said she used to go to the fair every year when she was younger, but said this year she’s hesitant to go.

“It makes me nervous because of the accident. So, I don’t really know. I mean I know they changed who’s going to do the fair but I’m kind of unsure of the quality of the rides,” Galvan said.

Greene County Fair Association President Rick Clark said people shouldn’t be afraid.

Previous story: Extra inspections to be performed on rides at Greene County Fair

“This year we’ve gone above and beyond. We went above what the state required, and hired the additional services of the inspectors and we’re all about safety here,” Clark said.

The final rides will be arriving at the fairgrounds Monday night and Tuesday morning. As those rides are going up, three inspectors, two more than what the state requires, will be there making sure everything is safe.

“We’re just wanting to make sure that everything is in good order and to ensure the people that we’ve done everything that we can to ensure their safety here,” Clark said.

Hearing that makes Galvan feel at ease. She said if everything goes smoothly this year, she’d consider coming to the fair again in the future.

“It’s comforting. I’m glad that their inspecting more to prevent something like that. Because I know accidents happen but you never know,” Galvan said.

Because rides aren’t open on Monday, the fair will run an extra day, through Sunday.