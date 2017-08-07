Goat jumps on Oklahoma police officer’s hood

WCMH staff Published:

BLANCHARD, Okla. (WCMH) — An Oklahoma police officer’s body camera was rolling when a goat decided to jump on the hood of his car.

It happened over the weekend in Blanchard, Oklahoma. The officer was in the area looking for the owner of a lost pony, when the goat jumped on the hood of his car.

The officer told the goat, “That’s my hood dude!”

A neighbor helped get the goat off of the car, but it jumped right back up before the officer could open his door.

Although the officer said the video would make great evidence for an insurance claim, the police department said no damage was done.

