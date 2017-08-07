Bulls Gap cemetery vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage

BULLS GAP (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person or persons who entered Phillipi Church Cemetery and damaged multiple headstones and decorations.

Investigators said the vandalism happened sometime Saturday night. Vandalism at the cemetery, which is located at Phillipi Church just off 1E Highway in Bulls Gap is estimated at $3,600 and the theft at $2,700.

Several urns were taken from gravestones or broken. Lights, flowers, crosses and decorations were removed and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 798-1800. Callers that would like to remain anonymous can call Greene County’s tip line at (423) 972-7000.

PHOTOS: Phillipi Church Cemetery damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn broken off of Robert and Lucy Jones gravesite (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns broken from Curtis and Patsy Perry's headstone (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns broken from Curtis and Patsy Perry's headstone (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns broken from Curtis and Patsy Perry's headstone (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn broken from headstone of Willis and "Janie" Buckner (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed and 1 missing from Elmer and Betty Evans' gravesite (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed from Glen and Ruby Barnard's gravesite (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn missing from Robert and Zada Kite's gravesite 1 urn damaged from the R.A. and Lula Kite's gravesite 1 urn damaged from the R.A. and Lula Kite's gravesite 1 black vase missing from Jeanie Moyers' gravesite 2 urns removed and 1 angel damaged from gravesite of Tina Ramsey (Greene County Sheriff's Office) A flowerpot was turned over and damaged from an unreadable grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 ceramic crosses removed/damaged from Leta Brown's grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn taken from Marion and Alpha Kite's grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urn/pots missing from Dollie Haun's grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns removed from Walker grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns taken from headstone of Marie and James (Bud) Reed (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns taken from James Reed's grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 urns taken from Frank (Jack) and Dora Reed's grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed and 1 urn missing from William and Joda Rhea's grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed from Howard and Sallie Pinkston grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed/damaged from John Alvin and Elza Arnett Pinkston grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed from Nellie and Ralph Knight grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed from Charles Gregg grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) LED Lights were removed and damaged from Hazel Keasling grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn removed from Aileen Hensley grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn taken from each of these headstones: Riddie Pearl and John Henry Richards. (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 1 urn broken from Charles and Ethel Warner grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office) 2 Urns taken from Kyte grave site (Greene County Sheriff's Office)