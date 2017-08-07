Bulls Gap cemetery vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage

BULLS GAP (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person or persons who entered Phillipi Church Cemetery and damaged multiple headstones and decorations.

Investigators said the vandalism happened sometime Saturday night. Vandalism at the cemetery, which is located at Phillipi Church just off 1E Highway in Bulls Gap is estimated at $3,600 and the theft at $2,700.

Several urns were taken from gravestones or broken. Lights, flowers, crosses and decorations were removed and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 798-1800. Callers that would like to remain anonymous can call Greene County’s tip line at (423) 972-7000.

