Bear named after Pat Summitt released back into wild after blood transfusion

TOWNSEND (WATE) – After four months at Appalachian Bear Rescue, the group, with the help of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, released back into the wild a rehabilitated bear named after Pat Summitt.

Summitt Bear arrived at ABR weighing 23 pounds on March 28. It was very sick and needed a blood transfusion. Doctors at the University of Tennessee Center for Veterinary Medicine performed the transfusion with blood donated from a black bear at Zoo Knoxville. This was the first black bear blood transfusion done at the facility and only the second in the United States.

The bear was released back into the wild Sunday afternoon in Sullivan County.

ABR says it has been asked many times over the years to name a bear after Pat Summitt. Bears don’t have names and never hear their names at ABR. The rescue group hopes the bear draws additional awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation’s mission to eradicate Alzheimer’s disease.

Vets with UTCVM and lead keeper Melissa McGee with Zoo Knoxville work to draw blood from Black bear "Finn" at Zoo Knoxville Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Dr. Julie Sheldon and veterinary student Elizabeth Franklin prepare Summitt for a blood transfusion. Dr. Ed Ramsay (right), Dr. Julie Sheldon (left) and senior veterinary student Elizabeth Franklin monitor Summitt.