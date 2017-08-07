Bear named after Pat Summitt released back into wild after blood transfusion

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Summitt Bear (source: Appalachian Bear Rescue)

TOWNSEND (WATE) – After four months at Appalachian Bear Rescue, the group, with the help of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, released back into the wild a rehabilitated bear named after Pat Summitt.

Summitt Bear arrived at ABR weighing 23 pounds on March 28. It was very sick and needed a blood transfusion. Doctors at the University of Tennessee Center for Veterinary Medicine performed the transfusion with blood donated from a black bear at Zoo Knoxville. This was the first black bear blood transfusion done at the facility and only the second in the United States.

The bear was released back into the wild Sunday afternoon in Sullivan County.

ABR says it has been asked many times over the years to name a bear after Pat Summitt. Bears don’t have names and never hear their names at ABR. The rescue group hopes the bear draws additional awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation’s mission to eradicate Alzheimer’s disease.

