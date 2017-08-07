Anakeesta holding job fair in Gatlinburg

Related Coverage Gatlinburg Anakeesta attraction to open soon; seeking prospective employees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Gatlinburg company is holding a job fair Monday.

Anakeesta is the newest attraction in Gatlinburg. Visitors can experience the outdoors and many activities at the attraction.

The company is hiring people for multiple jobs: lift maintenance manager, chondola manager, zip line team supervisor, food and beverage team associate, ticket and sales agent, chondola lift/tour operator, adventure zip line/tour guide, and retail sales associate team member.

The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at 576 Parkway near the chondola station.

For more information, visit Anakeesta’s website.

