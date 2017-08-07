2 Knoxville parks receive ‘Little Free Libraries’

Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Walsh (blue shirt) with neighbors at the Little Free Library at West Hills Park (Photo: City of Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Two “Little Free Libraries” were added at Knoxville Parks.

Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Walsh (blue shirt) with neighbors at the Little Free Library at Edgewood Park (Photo: City of Knoxville)

The libraries were added to West Hills Park at 410 N. Winston Road near the west playground and Edgewood Park at 3109 Ocoee Trail near the tennis courts.

The libraries are made from wooden boxes and offer free books. There is a spot on each box for visitors to give donations.

Innovative Mattress Solutions donated the libraries as a nationwide push to help more children read daily.

The world’s first “Little Free Library” was created in 2009. Since then, around 50,000 libraries have been placed all over the world.

