2 East Tennessee locations added to National Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Two East Tennessee sites were added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Vose School in Blount County and the Tanner Store in Morgan County were added along with Wildwood Farms in Shelby County.

The Vose school in Alcoa was built in 1916 by the Pittsburgh-based Babcock Lumber Company. The school was opened in 1918. Babcock bought 350 acres of land to create the Vose neighborhood. The school was a one-story building with Craftsman influences in its design. Its design is similar to a traditional schoolhouse design in the early twentieth century. The building has large window and separate rooms for different grades. It served as a school until 1964.

Morgan County’s Tanner Store is located near the courthouse square in Wartburg. It is a multi-use building that started as Citizens Bank and Trust in 1906. The building was enlarged to add a general store in 1923. The building has large windows, corner entry, ornamental brackets, and porches. The inside of the building has wood cabinets and seating.

The general store was run by John and Maud Tanner. It included a pharmacy and a restaurant until the first half of the twentieth century. It is the longest run family-owned general store in continuous operation in the county.