SCSO charges man with first degree murder in connection to death of his roommate

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his roommate.

SCSO officials say it happened late Saturday night.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, officers with the Bluff City Police Department were dispatched to a call Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. of a suspected prowler in a mobile home park on Bluff City Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man lying behind the home. He was later identified as 28-year-old Timothy France.

SCSO says France’s injuries include severe trauma to the head, which they say appears to have been a result of blunt force. France also had two wounds on his back, one investigators say appears to be a stab wound.

The Sheriff’s Office determined Jeffery Phillips to be the primary aggressor.

According to the SCSO release, Phillips admitted that he and France were roommates and they had been arguing over drugs.

Phillips was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He is being held without bond.

News Channel 11 is continuing to follow this story and will post more developments as we get them.