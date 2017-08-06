Rep. Craig Fitzhugh joins Governor’s race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Representative Craig Fitzhugh announced he will join the race for Governor of Tennessee Sunday morning.

Fitzhugh will run as a Democrat facing off against former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, who was previously uncontested.

According to Fitzhugh’s web page, he’s a University of Tennessee Graduate who now serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church.

He represents District 82 which includes Lauderdale, Crockett, and Haywood counties.

Fitzhugh makes the 8th candidate to formally announce their campaign for Governor.

Republican candidates include Randy Boyd, Mae Beavers, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Kay White and Diane Black.