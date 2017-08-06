Rep. Craig Fitzhugh joins Governor’s race

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Representative Craig Fitzhugh announced he will join the race for Governor of Tennessee Sunday morning.

Fitzhugh will run as a Democrat facing off against former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, who was previously uncontested.

According to Fitzhugh’s web page, he’s a University of Tennessee Graduate who now serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church.

He represents District 82 which includes Lauderdale, Crockett, and Haywood counties.

Fitzhugh makes the 8th candidate to formally announce their campaign for Governor.

Republican candidates include Randy Boyd, Mae Beavers, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Kay White and Diane Black.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s