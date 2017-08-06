One in custody, one still at large after Gatlinburg police chase

GATLINBURG (WATE) – One suspect is still at large after a police chase Saturday night, according to Gatlinburg Police Department.

Gatlinburg Police say officers and National Park Rangers created a roadblock at the Historic Nature Trail. A red Chevrolet Cobalt fled from the roadblock and crashed near the Rainbow Falls trailhead. According to the Gatlinburg Police Department, the driver was taken into custody but the passenger fled on foot and is still at large.

Gatlinburg Police believe the car transferred occupants while inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The other car in question, a silver Lexus GS400, was originally seen almost striking pedestrians, driving aggressively and at a high speed by an officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night. However, the car attempted to run over officers before speeding past the roadblock at the Historic Nature Trail.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were the last to see the silver Lexus traveling on Highway 416, but were unable to stop it.

Gatlinburg Police say the silver Lexus was suspected of involvement in a drive by shooting in Oak Ridge just a few days prior.

The entire incident is still under investigation by the Gatlinburg Police Department, the National Park Service, and Oak Ridge Police.