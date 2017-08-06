Next man up for Vols offensive line

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Vols took a big hit in talent to the NFL this year, but one position group came out virtually unscathed.

The offensive line is a veteran group that did see it’s first setback a few days ago.

Butch Jones announced junior right tackle Chance Hall will require surgery to his knee and is out for the season.

That, a big hit to the group, but first-year offensive line coach Walt Wells still has a lot to work with.

“The mentality part of it is just next man up, you have to go,” said Wells. “Defenses in the SEC don’t care, they’re unforgiving and so you just have to go out there and you got to be ready to go.”

Wells also saying he wants to, “build a bully” with his players. He wants to make mean, rough and tough guys, and so far what I’ve seen in practice, he’s doing just that.