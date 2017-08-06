Man charged with attempted murder arrested for kidnapping his victim

Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Jones, after they say he kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

According to court records, the victim told police sometime between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM Friday, Jones came to her house and kidnapped her at gun point. Jones brought her to his home, and hit her across her face with a gun.

Deputies say the victim had cuts under her eye and a cut lip.

An affidavit says the victim told deputies Jones was drinking vodka, and told her he would, “get her and everyone that snitched on him.”

When Jones passed out, the victim called 911 for help.

Court records say the victim is the same woman Jones shot in October of last year. Jones is set to go to trial later this month for attempted murder.

According to deputies, Jones is also charged with domestic assault from an incident involving the victim back in April.