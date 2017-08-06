KPD investigating death at Motel 6 on Merchants Drive

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responded to a suspicious death call around 2 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Merchants Drive early Sunday.

According to Knoxville Police, the woman was found at the bottom of the stairs and pronounced dead on scene.

Knoxville Police say she likely died of an overdose.

Investigators have yet to identify the woman and are still working to notify next of kin. She is said to be around the age of 40.

This is a developing story. Follow WATE 6 On Your Side for more details.

