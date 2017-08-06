Fatal collision in Bell County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police assisted in an investigation of a two vehicle fatality in Bell County last night around 9 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Chevy Cobalt crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai Accent. Both vehicles sustained severe front end damage and both operators were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.

46-year-old Johnny Fields was operating the Chevy Cobalt and 40-year-old Howard W. Enix Jr. was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Accent. Fields was from Arjay, Kentucky. Enix was from Louisville, Kentucky.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to Kentucky State Police.

