Fatal collision in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police assisted in an investigation of a two vehicle fatality in Bell County last night around 9 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Chevy Cobalt crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai Accent. Both vehicles sustained severe front end damage and both operators were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.

46-year-old Johnny Fields was operating the Chevy Cobalt and 40-year-old Howard W. Enix Jr. was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Accent. Fields was from Arjay, Kentucky. Enix was from Louisville, Kentucky.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to Kentucky State Police.