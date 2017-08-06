Byclist hit by van on Dutch Valley Road

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run Sunday afternoon.

A person was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Dutch Valley Road and the van drove away, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Police are still looking for the van involved in the incident.

The victim was transported to UT Medical. The condition of the person is still unknown.

The incident happened between Bruhin Road and Coster Road, on Dutch Valley Road. The road has since been reopened.

