LOUDON COUNTY (WATE) – Emergency personnel responded to reports of a barn fire around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Loudon County Dispatch says the fire on Vonore Road is being actively worked and no injuries have been reported.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid the area. Emergency vehicles are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for details.