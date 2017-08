Chattanooga Police say a 7 year old child is in the hospital Sunday morning with injuries after being.

The call came in just before 5:15 a.m.

Police say they believe the child may have been hit by a stray bullet from a possible shoot-out on the 600 block of Dodson Avenue.

Acting police Chief David Roddy tells us he visited the family in the hospital, and the child is doing well.

