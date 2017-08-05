THP needs your help in ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol needs your help to win the title for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’.

The national contest was created by the American Association of State Troopers.

You can vote for THP through social media on the AAST’s special Facebook page.

According to the AAST, the winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2018 Wall Calendar.” Voting ends at 5:00 p.m. EST August 14, 2017.

Click here to cast your vote by “liking” the photo of THP’s patrol vehicle.

