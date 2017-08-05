The Pink Bride bridal show coming to Knoxville Convention Center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Calling all future brides – The Pink Bride wedding show will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on August 13, 2017.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Over 100 local vendors will be present to help future brides with the planning process.

Kara Lovett, Sales Director for The Pink Bride, says the event provides lots of swag and phenomenal show-only specials that can save you thousands of dollars from today’s top wedding professionals.

The Pink Bride advises engaged couples to “Be flexible! You are getting married in the busiest wedding decade in history! That is exciting, but it also means your favorite vendors are going to book up fast. There are only 52 Saturdays in a year. If you connect with a vendor and they are already booked, consider getting married on a Friday or a Sunday. Choosing the right people to help you plan your day is so important.”

Wedding professionals that are interested in participating in future Pink Bride shows are encouraged to attend a tour.

To win two tickets to The Pink Bride Wedding Show and a swag bag valued at over $50, you can follow The Pink Bride on their social media platforms and post wedding planning pictures using the hashtags – #thepinkbride and #allthingspink. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 9.