Puppy rescued after investigators say owner left town for 3 months

MEMPHIS (WATN) – A pitbull puppy left to starve for three months in a backyard has been rescued.

Investigators say 10-month-old Nino’s owner went out of town for three months, but didn’t plan for anyone to feed the dog.

The owner is facing felony level aggravated animal cruelty charges.

Blues City Animal Rescue picked up Nino from the Memphis animal shelter Friday.

“Nino has a long road ahead of him, but he’s going to do that now in the loving home of a foster parent through Blues City Rescue,” says Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “It’s the perfect way for him to get his weight back and recover. We know it’s just going to be the best thing for him to be in a home environment instead of a kennel environment.”

Blues City Animal Rescue is a foster-based nonprofit rescue program whose primary purpose is helping homeless, abandoned, and abused pets find forever homes.