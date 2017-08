PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Pleasant View couple have given their triplets names inspired by the University of Tennessee.

The babies are named Knox, Neyland and Tennessee Grace. They were born Thursday at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville.

The newborns’ grandmother said mom and babies are doing well following the delivery.

The couple are already parents to 9-year-old twin girls.

