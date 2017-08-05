Gatlinburg Police investigating altercation on Reagan Drive

Published:
FILE

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg Police responded to an altercation between two males around 10:15 p.m. Friday night, according to Sergeant Bowen with the Gatlinburg Police Department.

The incident occurred on Reagan Drive, according to Gatlinburg Police Department.

Sergeant Bowen says one of the males received a cut to his left arm and needed medical attention.

The incident is currently under investigation and charges are still pending, according to Sergeant Bowen.

This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details.

